Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Cutting down pregame work

Arenado, who was slumping heading into Saturday's game and dealing with occasional pain in his right shoulder, has decreased his pregame work in order to rest more, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Even with his recent struggles, Arenado entered Saturday's game hitting .300, and the All-Star is writing off his downturn as a mere slump, not a sign of physical irregularity. His fantasy shareholders should watch his next few games carefully to determine how they should alter expectations of their first-rounder for the rest of 2018.