Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Dealing with side soreness

Arenado's absence from the lineup Saturday against the Brewers is due to side soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies have nothing left to play for this season, so Arenado could sit Sunday as well, even if the injury is quite minor. If Arenado's season is indeed done, he'll end the year with career highs in batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.379) and OPS (.962) while posting his lowest strikeout rate (14.0 percent) since 2014. His 41 homers are just one shy of his career high and represent the third time he's reached the 40-homer mark.