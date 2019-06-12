Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Diagnosed with forearm bruise

Arenado was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs due to a left forearm bruise, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Arenado appears to have escaped with a bruise after getting hit by a pitch near his elbow during the third inning Wednesday. Despite the initial good news, the Rockies will likely continue to monitor the third baseman carefully over the next 24 hours before determining his status for Thursday's series opener against the Padres.