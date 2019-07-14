Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drills two-run homer

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Reds.

Arenado's first-inning two-run shot off Tanner Roark ended an eight-game homer drought, during which the All-Star went 6-for-29. The recent offensive lull is probably nothing for fantasy managers to be concerned about, especially with five more games on tap during the Rockies' homestand to open the second half.

More News
Our Latest Stories