Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drills two-run homer

Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Reds.

Arenado's first-inning two-run shot off Tanner Roark ended an eight-game homer drought, during which the All-Star went 6-for-29. The recent offensive lull is probably nothing for fantasy managers to be concerned about, especially with five more games on tap during the Rockies' homestand to open the second half.