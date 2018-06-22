Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in five runs Thursday

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a two-run double in a 6-4 win over the Mets on Thursday.

Arenado launched his 16th long ball of the season in the first inning before doubling in the second, providing the Rockies all the offense they'd need to pick up the victory. The 27-year-old slugger is absolutely mashing over the last three games, hitting .538 (7-for-13) with three home runs and nine RBI. On the year, Arenado is slashing .317/.403/.584 with 51 RBI along with the 16 home runs.