Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits after HBP

Arenado was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Arenado was hit by a pitch in the elbow during the third inning Wednesday and was visibly upset afterwards. He stayed in for the subsequent inning but was ultimately replaced by Ryan McMahon prior to taking the field in the top of the fifth frame. Specifics regarding the injury are not yet known.

