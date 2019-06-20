Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits with foot issue

Arenado left Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the ninth inning with a foot injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Arenado appeared to suffer the injury after fouling a ball off his foot, though the Rockies stated that he was removed for precautionary reasons. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories