Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Gets rare day off

Arenado is not starting Saturday against the Dodgers.

Arenado will sit for the first time in nearly a month. His shoulder is not at 100 percent, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports, but he doesn't believe that the issue is affecting his hitting. Whether or not he's right about that, he certainly hasn't been hitting well lately, as he's hitless in his last three contests and has hit just .128 over his last 10. Ryan McMahon will start at third base in his place.

