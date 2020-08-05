Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over San Francisco.

After failing to hit a home run through his first eight games of the campaign, Arenado has now left the yard in each of the last two contests. He took Kevin Gausman deep in the sixth inning Tuesday to extend Colorado's one-run lead. Arenado remains one of the premier third basemen in the league, though he has gotten off to a slow start at the plate in 2020, slashing .243/.326/.405 with four RBI and five walks through 10 games.