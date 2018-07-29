Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes deep again

Arenado went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run Saturday against the Athletics.

Arenado homered for the second consecutive game, taking Brett Anderson deep in the third inning for his 27th of the season. The shot gave him some cushion as the National League leader in home runs as Bryce Harper is currently in second with 25 longballs. Though he doesn't have much leeway, he is on pace to top the 40 home run plateau for the third time in the past four seasons.