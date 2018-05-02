Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Goes deep Tuesday
Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.
Arenado hit the last of three home runs off Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks, getting just enough of a hanging curveball to send it over the fence. It was his fifth home run of the year and first since April 23. He's been in a slump since, recording just four hits in 23 at-bats, yet he still has a .957 OPS through 91 at-bats on the season.
