Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cubs.

Arenado hit the last of three home runs off Cubs' starter Kyle Hendricks, getting just enough of a hanging curveball to send it over the fence. It was his fifth home run of the year and first since April 23. He's been in a slump since, recording just four hits in 23 at-bats, yet he still has a .957 OPS through 91 at-bats on the season.