Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and an intentional walk in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arenado went deep off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen in the fourth inning. In the eighth, reliever Kevin Ginkel intentionally walked Arenado to get to Daniel Murphy. The Rockies' rally continued as Raimel Tapia plated Arenado and Murphy with a two-run double. The 29-year-old Arenado is batting .246 with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored in 16 games this season.