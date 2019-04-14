Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hits first homer
Arenado went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Colorado's 4-0 victory over the Giants on Sunday.
The slugging third baseman had been in a prolonged slump to start the season, but he finally broke out with his first homer of 2019 in this one, tagging Derek Holland for a three-run bomb in the fifth inning. Hopefully this is a sign that Arenado is ready to put the slow start behind him and get back to the form that has made him one of the premier hitters in baseball for the past few seasons.
