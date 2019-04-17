Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers again
Arenado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in the Rockies' 8-2 win over the Padres on Tuesday.
The star third baseman looks to be heating up, as this was his third straight game with a long ball after he went the first 15 games of the season without one. Arenado got off to a slow start, but he's capable of ripping off torrid hot streaks with the best of them, so hopefully the recent power barrage is a sign is he's about to do so.
