Arenado (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Arenado missed one game with the injury. His lone hit was a sixth-inning single, and he later scored on a Josh Fuentes sacrifice fly. Arenado has gone 10-for-37 (.270) with a homer, five RBI and seven runs scored in his last 10 games.