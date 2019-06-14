Rockies' Nolan Arenado: On bench Friday

Arenado is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arenado was struck by a pitch in the left forearm Wednesday against the Cubs and was forced to leave the game. He escaped with nothing worse than a bruise and was able to play Thursday, going 1-for-4 with a walk, but he evidently needs at least one more day to heal. Ryan McMahon starts at third base in his absence.