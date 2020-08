Arenado went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Arizona.

Arenado has been slightly inconsistent this season but produced when it mattered the most, and he carried the Rockies offensively with his fifth multi-hit performance of the campaign. The star third baseman took advantage of the day off Sunday and has mustered knocks in each of his past two games, but he's still hitting a meager. 224 in 85 at-bats this month.