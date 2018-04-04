Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates two Tuesday

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

Arenado's bases-loaded double in the top of the third inning plated two runs and gave the Rockies a temporary lead, but the offense largely sputtered thereafter while the Padres teed off against the porous Colorado pitching staff. The 2-3 Rockies have scored more than four runs in just one of their five games this season, amounting to a disappointing start for one of baseball's best offenses in 2017. Expect the Colorado bats to heat up when the team kicks off a six-game homestand Friday, which should result in more run-scoring and run-producing opportunities for Arenado.