Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Playing through pain

The Rockies had their series opener in Washington postponed Monday on account of rain, and the unexpected day off may have been beneficial to Arenado more than just about anyone else. As the third baseman noted, he's been bruised and banged up over the last week, fouling a ball off his left shin and getting drilled on the left hand by a pitch during that time. While Arenado hasn't missed any time, his decision to play through the pain may explain in some part why he's gone 9-for-35 at the dish in his 10 games since the All-Star break. He'll hope that the time off he received Monday will allow him to get back on track when the two teams return to action Tuesday.