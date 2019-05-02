Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers big win over Brew Crew
Arenado went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers.
The third baseman's sluggish start at the dish is a distant memory. Arenado is now slashing .285/.328/.553 through 30 games, but he's racked up six multi-hit efforts and five of his eight homers on the year in his last 10 contests.
