Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Powers team to victory
Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, three RBI and two runs Tuesday in the Rockies' 8-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Though the Rockies and Padres combined to score 92 runs in their four-game series at Coors Field over the weekend, Arenado was surprisingly quiet, contributing only three hits (all singles) despite starting each contest. Fortunately for Colorado, he was at peak form for the start of their nine-game road trip, staking the club to an early lead with a two-run shot off Merrill Kelly in the first inning. He'll be back in the lineup Wednesday as Colorado's cleanup hitter.
