Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Rare day off

Arenado is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

While Arenado isn't believed to be dealing with a nagging injury, he's been playing banged up over the past few weeks, which likely explains in part why he's slashing a lackluster .219/.286/.344 thus far in July. Arenado's fortunes didn't stand to improve much while matching up with three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, so manager Bud Black will extend the franchise third baseman his second maintenance day in less than two weeks. Ryan McMahon will fill in for Arenado at the hot corner while Garrett Hampson enters the lineup at second base.