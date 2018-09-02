Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Right shoulder not significant issue
Arenado said his right shoulder, which sidelined him briefly in early August, still bothers him sometimes but doesn't affect his swing or his defense at third base, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It's disconcerting that Arenado is still nagged by his shoulder tweak, which removed him from action Aug. 10 and kept him out for a few days, and he entered Saturday's game 0-for-18. Still, the star seems to be powering through the ding. Barring further setbacks lasting longer than the occasional day off during the final month, Arenado is well on his way to finishing another strong season, in which he's slashed .300/.383/.558 with 31 homers, 91 RBI and 83 run scored through 128 games.
