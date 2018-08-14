Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Serving as DH

Arenado (shoulder) is starting at designated hitter and batting fourth Tuesday against the Astros, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Arenado is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener after missing a pair of games with a shoulder issue. With a DH spot available in the Astros' American League ballpark, manager Bud Black will ease his star third baseman back into action. Arenado, who is hitting .306/.390/.584 with 29 homers and 82 RBI in 112 games this season, will face Justin Verlander in his first game back.