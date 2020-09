Arenado was placed on the 10-day injured list with left AC joint inflammation and a left shoulder bone bruise, retroactive to Sunday.

Arenado has battled a shoulder injury, and he'll miss the final week of the regular season after being placed on the 10-day injured list. Ryan McMahon is taking his place at third base Monday against the Giants and could continue to do so over the final few games of the 2020 season.