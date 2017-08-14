Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Sits out Monday
Arenado (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Arenado will get the day off as he continues to nurse a hand injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Marlins. X-rays came back negative, so the injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for too long, though the Rockies will ultimately play it safe with their star third baseman. Pat Valaika is starting at the hot corner in his place, while Ryan McMahon could also draw starts there for any time Arenado is forced to miss.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: X-rays come back negative•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Exits after HBP on hand•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Hits century mark in RBI•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Turns tables against Mets•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Slugs 23rd homer Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Extends RBI lead with three Sunday•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...