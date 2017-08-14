Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Sits out Monday

Arenado (hand) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Arenado will get the day off as he continues to nurse a hand injury he sustained after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Marlins. X-rays came back negative, so the injury isn't expected to keep him sidelined for too long, though the Rockies will ultimately play it safe with their star third baseman. Pat Valaika is starting at the hot corner in his place, while Ryan McMahon could also draw starts there for any time Arenado is forced to miss.