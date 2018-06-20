Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks 14th homer

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Arenado helped break the game open early, hitting a two-run shot in the third inning to kickstart a back-to-back-to-back sequence after Trevor Story and Ian Desmond followed with long balls of their own. The 27-year-old has now tallied multi-hit efforts in three of the last five and is having another terrific campaign; through 67 games, he's slashing .311/.399/.559 to go along with 14 homers and 45 RBI.