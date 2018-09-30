Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks 35th homer

Arenado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Nationals.

Arenado took Stephen Strasburg deep in the sixth inning to record his 35th homer of the season. That's good enough for third in the National League, but he will almost certainly end up with his lowest home run total since 2014. Still, it's been a good campaign for Arenado, as he topped both 100 RBI and runs scored and is currently hitting .296.

