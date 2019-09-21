Play

Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smacks 41st homer

Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss at Dodger Stadium.

Arenado cracked open the scoring with a 399-foot solo homer off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. It was his fourth career long ball off Kershaw and his team-leading 41st of the season. He also leads the Rockies in hits (179), RBI (118) and on-base percentage (.379).

