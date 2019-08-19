Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Socks two homers
Arenado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over Miami.
Arenado ripped a solo blast in the first inning before giving Colorado a late lead with his two-run shot in the eighth. After hitting just seven homers in all of June and July, the 28-year-old slugger has already launched eight in August, giving him 30 for the season.
