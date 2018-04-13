Arenado received a five-game suspension as a result of his actions in Wednesday's bench-clearing brawl with the Padres, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Arenado is appealing the suspension, so he'll be able to remain in the lineup for Friday's tilt with the Nationals. Monitor this situation closely over the next few days, as he could be a risky play in leagues with weekly lineup changes if his appeal bleeds into next week.