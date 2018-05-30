Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Two-RBI, two-double night
Arenado went 2-for-5 with a run, two RBI and two doubles in Tuesday's win over the visiting Giants.
Arenado got an RBI groundout in the first, an RBI double in the fourth and connected for another double -- his twelfth of the year -- in the eighth. Arenado now has 24 extra-base hits this season, and his .321 batting average and .417 on-base percentage both lead all MLB third basemen. The 27-year-old is wrapping up a fantastic May in which he's hit .330 with six home runs, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored while posting a 1.028 OPS.
