Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Will likely play Tuesday

Arenado (shoulder) is confident he'll play Tuesday against the Astros, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Arenado was nearly healthy enough to play in Sunday's series finale, but the Rockies elected to hold him out as a precaution. It's unclear if he'll slot in at third base or in the designated hitter spot, but it's good news that he'll return to action shortly after dealing with a minor shoulder issue.

