Rockies' Nolan Arenado: X-ray comes back clean

Manager Bud Black said an X-ray on Arenado's forearm did not reveal significant damage, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Arenado exited Wednesday's game after taking a pitch off his left arm, though early indications are that the third baseman escaped with a bruise. That said, the Rockies will continue to evaluate him in the coming days, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit Thursday's series opener against the Padres as a precaution. Consider him day-to-day for now.