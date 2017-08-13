Rockies' Nolan Arenado: X-rays come back negative

Arenado was diagnosed with a left hand contusion after X-rays came back negative, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

This is a huge relief for Arenado and the Rockies, as initial X-rays seem to indicate the star third baseman avoided a more serious injury after he was plunked by a Vance Worley fastball in Sunday's game. The Rockies haven't indicated how long he might be out with the ailment, but more should be known once he is reevaluated in the coming days. Ryan McMahon will likely start at third base for any time Arenado ends up missing.