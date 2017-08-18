Rockies' Nolan Arenado: X-rays negative Thursday

X-rays on Arenado's hand came back negative Thursday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

This comes as a major sigh of relief as Arenado left Thursday's game with recurring soreness in the same hand that caused him to miss time earlier in the week. Fortunately, Arenado appears to have dodged any major damage to his hand Thursday, but this is still somewhat concerning for his owners. It's unclear at this point whether manager Bud Black will give Arenado the night off Friday to allow the hand to get back to full health, but Ryan McMahon could be a potential fill-in at the hot corner if that turns out to be the case.