Jones left Saturday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to a right knee contusion, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Jones' status for Opening Day remains uncertain, but it appears he managed to avoid any significant damage after fouling a ball off his knee Saturday. The slugging outfielder projects to be one of the most productive bats in Colorado's lineup this season, and Sean Bouchard would likely serve as Jones' replacement if an IL stint is needed.