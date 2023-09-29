Jones went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 14-5 win over the Dodgers.

Jones knocked in one run on a fielder's choice in the third inning and added a two-run double a frame later. He's had a strong end of the season, hitting .330 (31-for-94) in September with six home runs, 10 steals and 21 RBI over 26 contests this month. Jones is at a .290/.383/.535 slash line with 19 homers, 18 steals, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored and 22 doubles across 103 games for the season, which has been a breakout year for the 25-year-old.