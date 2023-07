Jones exited Sunday's game against the Athletics as a precautionary measure after he cramped up during an at-bat in the eighth inning, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jones was visited by a trainer in the bottom of the eighth inning before being replaced defensively in the top of the ninth, but his injury doesn't seem to be particularly serious. The 25-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Padres.