Jones was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics in the ninth inning due to an apparent injury, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jones appeared to land awkwardly on first base while running out a grounder earlier in Sunday's matchup, and he was visited by a trainer at the end of the eighth inning before being replaced defensively to begin the ninth. He went 2-for-4 before leaving the game, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Padres.