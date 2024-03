Jones expects to return to the lineup Thursday after being removed from Wednesday's game with lower-back tightness, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Jones had to be lifted after just one plate appearance when his back tightened up on him, but the young slugger said his exit was precautionary and he's fine. The 25-year-old will look to build upon a breakout 2023 campaign which saw him slash .297/.389/.542 with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.