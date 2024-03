Jones (back) remained out of the Rockies' Cactus League lineup for Friday's game versus the Angels, Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball reports.

Jones didn't think he would miss any games after he was removed from Wednesday's contest with lower-back tightness, but he's now been held out of two straight. It's not yet worrisome, as there's little reason to push the young outfielder. Consider Jones day-to-day until further notice.