Jones went 0-for-2 with two walks Friday against the Pirates.

Jones was activated from the injured list Friday after missing roughly six weeks due to back and knee injuries. He hit fifth in the order, which was a common spot in the lineup for him before he was sidelined. Jones will now seek to get his season on track, as he has just a .167/.252/.271 line with one home run and two stolen bases across 107 plate appearances.