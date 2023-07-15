Jones went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Jones didn't start the game but entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning for Randal Grichuk. Jones then tacked on the Rockies' last run with an eighth-inning blast. The 25-year-old doesn't have one path to everyday at-bats, but he should be able to spell C.J. Cron and Kris Bryant on occasion while also pushing Jurickson Profar in left field for playing time, especially against right-handed pitchers. Jones owns a .293/.379/.504 slash line with six homers, 15 RBI, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases over 140 plate appearances and could stick in the lineup at least until Charlie Blackmon (hand) returns from the injured list.