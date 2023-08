Jones went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Brewers.

Jones had gone 11 games without a home run entering Tuesday but made up for the drought by sending two balls over the fence in the fourth and seventh innings. The 25-year-old outfielder is now slashing .333/.433/.667 with six RBI since the beginning of August and figures to continue seeing regular playing time while Kris Bryant (finger) is on the injured list.