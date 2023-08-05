Jones went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.

Jones had gone seven games without an extra-base hit prior to Friday. The 25-year-old's four hits matched his season high. He's slashing .278/.362/.483 with nine home runs, seven stolen bases, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles over 199 plate appearances. With Randal Grichuk traded to the Angels, more playing time has opened up in the outfield for Jones, while Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia have shared time at first base.