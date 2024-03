Jones (back) is not in the Rockies' lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game versus the Royals, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

He's not listed among the team's reserves, either. Jones had expressed optimism that he'd be able to play Thursday after departing Wednesday's game with lower-back tightness, but it's not a surprise the Rockies opted to hold him out at lease a day. He should still be considered day-to-day for the time being.