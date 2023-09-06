Jones went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, one RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Jones extended his hitting streak to six games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-22 (.409) with four of his 12 steals on the season. The 25-year-old outfielder's improved hitting and solid baserunning have helped him hold down a steady place in the Rockies' lineup lately. For the year, he's mustered a .282/.365/.511 slash line with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 42 runs scored, 18 doubles and two triples over 318 plate appearances.