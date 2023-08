Jones went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and walk Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Jones has struck out at a 46.8 clip across his last 12 starts, though he's still flashed power by blasting three home runs in that span. While his results have been inconsistent, his playing time has been steady as he's started 15 consecutive games -- all of which have come in a corner outfield spot. Jones should continue to see consistent run to close the campaign and be a decent source of power as a result.