Jones went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in an 11-5 victory versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Jones knocked a two-run single in the second inning, giving him exactly two RBI in each of his past three games. He's now collected at least three hits three times over 17 contests during a solid August during which he's slashing .311/.394/.557 with three homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. Strikeouts have been a problem for Jones -- he's at a 33.2 percent strikeout rate over 256 plate appearances -- but he's nonetheless managed to post a strong .283/.363/.504 slash line.